Since the improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” left the airwaves in the mid-2000s, its cast members have been touring behind live shows featuring many of the same segments and games. Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood's two-man show is an annual staple at the Pabst Theater; a separate touring program called “Whose Live Anyway” features four former cast mates: Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Chip Esten and Jeff Davis, the latter two of which specialize in making up song lyrics on the spot.