William Shatner scored the role of a lifetime in 1966, when he was cast as the iconic "Star Trek" hero Captain Kirk. Even after that show's success, though, he never shook the overdrive work ethic he had picked up from his 15 years as a character actor. He's continued to appear in seemingly any movie, TV series or commercial that will cast him. He's also an author, having written a line of TekWar sci-fi novels and a couple of autobiographies, and an occasional musician (his latest collection of campy spoken word, <I>Seeking Major Tom</i>, features contributions from Brad Paisley, Alan Parsons, Sheryl Crow and Peter Frampton, among many others). Shatner appears tonight behind his one-man show <i>Shatner's World: We Just Live in It</i>, a two-hour "voyage through Shatner's life and career, from Shakespearean stage actor to internationally known icon and raconteur."