Galleries around the city flaunt their latest exhibits today as part of Winter Gallery Day. Among some of the highlights are a new Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design exhibit called “Advertising of Design: The Big Question,” a new Walker’s Point Center for the Arts collection titled “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly: Relationships in Love,” and “The Meaningful Object,” a collection of installations, sculptures and jewelry that address lofty social issues at the Elaine Erickson Gallery.