Winterdance: Time

The concepts of time and space and the limitations they place on everyday life are explored in detail with Winterdances: Time, an interpretive dance program choreographed by UWM faculty members Simone Ferro, Janet Lilly, Andre Tyson, Luc Vanier, and Darci Brown Wutz. The program, which opens tonight with a 7:30 p.m. production at the UWM Arts Center Mainstage Theater, promises to present the physical expression of dance in an undefined setting, rather than within the normal rigidly defined space a dance performance usually employs.