WMSE Presents Cover Milwaukee

Coming off of its successful <I>Keep Live Music on WMSE</i> fundraising campaign, WMSE celebrates more than three decades of Milwaukee music with this all-ages concert, which will feature reunion performances from Dorian Gray and The R&B Cadets, and a number of current local bands covering songs from veteran local bands. De La Buena will cover Paul Cebar and Highball Holiday; The Fatty Acids will do two Plasticland songs (with Plasticland's Glenn Rehse singing); Semi-Twang will cover The Mosleys and Paul Cebar; Sat. Nite Duets will honor The Frogs and The BoDeans; Logic & Raze will remix the Violent Femmes and The Gufs; and Trapper Schoepp & the Shades will do songs by The Obsoletes and the Femmes. There will also be sets from Paul Cebar and Couch Flambeau.