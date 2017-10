In the late ’80s and early ’90s, alternative rockers Woolton Parrish were one of the city’s most reliable club draws, thanks to their versatile sound, which was clean enough for rock traditionalists but heavy enough to appease hard-rock audiences as well. After a major record deal fell through, the band dissolved in the mid-’90s, but tonight they’re reliving old times with one final reunion show. The trio headlines a 9 p.m. benefit for the Make A Wish Foundation at Shank Hall.