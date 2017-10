The Worlds of Wheels car show wraps up its run at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to a host of pimped-out, competitive cars, there will also be a Harley Davidson “All American Custom Cycle Show,” a trio of classic cars from Detroit Autorama and a model car contest. NASCAR star Clint Bowyer will be signing autographs from 1 until 3 p.m.