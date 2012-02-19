WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE wrestling returns to Milwaukee tonight when the Bradley Center hosts its first ever Elimination Chamber broadcast, which will be carried live on Pay Per View. Six WWE Superstars will enter the ringCM Punk, Chris Jericho, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and R-Truthand each can only be eliminated by submission or pinfall. The last man standing wins. The night will also include the WWE's first “ambulance match” in a decade, in which the winner must send his opponent into an ambulance (superstars John Cena and Kane will compete to avoid this humiliation), and a WWE Divas championship match between Beth Phoenix and Tamina Snuka. Tickets start at $20.