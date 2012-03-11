Yellow Ostrich w/ 1,2,3 and Adam Helwin

Since he recorded his catchy, experimental indie-pop album <i>The Mistress</i> primarily in his Lawrence University apartment early last year, Yellow Ostrich singer-songwriter Alex Schaaf has expanded his band into a three-piece group, recruiting two indie-rock vets, drummer Michael Tapper (of Bishop Allen) and bassist/woodwind player Jon Natchez (of Beirut). Schaaf still makes ample use of self-looped sounds during the band's performances, but his recordings have grown more expansive. On Yellow Ostrich's sonically dense new album, <i>Strange Land</i>, he incorporates nearly a dozen different horns.