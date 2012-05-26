Yo Gotti w/ Zed Zilla

Nobody's accusing Yo Gotti of not paying his dues. This spring, nearly a dozen years after the Memphis rapper self-released his first album, RCA finally released Yo Gotti's major-label debut, <i>Live from the Kitchen</i>, a typically street-minded release from the coke-obsessed rapper. The album tanked commerciallyit almost certainly would have sold better if it had arrived in early 2010, when Gotti's hit “Women Lie, Men Lie” was still on the radiobut at this point in his career, album sales don't matter much. Gotti's finest work has been on his fierce, admirably workmanlike mixtapes; he releases a new one every six months or so.