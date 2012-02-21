Young the Giant w/ Walk the Moon

A band of shaggy-haired Californians that looks as if it's made up entirely of H&M models, Young the Giant is one of several popular groups bringing spit-shined indie-rock to alternative-rock airwaves (their hit “My Body” sounds a lot like the crossover moment that The Walkmen never had). Sales of the group's 2010 self-titled debut were spiked by appearances on the MTV Video Music Awards and an episode of “MTV Unplugged” that debuted last fall. Young the Giant shares this show with another one of the “____ the ____” bands that increasingly seems to be the future of modern rock, Walk the Moon.