Our very own Aaron Rodgers has a doppelganger—Tom Wrigglesworth, a well-recognized English stand-up comedian. In the video, before meeting Rodgers, Wrigglesworth shares some pancakes with Green Bay fans, pals around with kids and chats with some adorable grandmas who are convinved he's no. 12.

The resemblance is uncanny, but after seeing Wrigglesworth throw a football there's clearly no relation.