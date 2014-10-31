Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee

× Expand Mitchell Park Conservatory

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for youth ages 4-17.

Warnimont Golf Course (5400 S. Lake Drive) presents Nite-Glow Golf—The Halloween Edition between 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Have a blast golfing with illuminated tees, flag sticks and holes and glow-in-the-dark golf balls. Reservations are required; call 414-481-4730.

Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) will transform its space into a mad-scientist’s lab for Mad Science & Spirits night Friday, Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Expect test tube cocktails, petri dish appetizers and ’80s music by DJ Nick Magic from 8 p.m. to midnight. Come dressed to impress (or scare?) because the costume contest prizes include a one-night stay at Iron Horse and a $100 bar tab for the evening. This bash is free and open to the public.

KASANA Restaurant and Bar is holding an All Hallows Evening Costume Party on Friday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Trio De Janeiro with Darelle Bisqueira will provide Latin music and American favorites while guests enjoy a cash bar and beer sampling alongside dancing, delicious food and giveaways. Wear your best costume for the chance to win great prizes. Cost is $5. Reservations are highly recommended; call 414-224-6158.