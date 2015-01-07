Trocadero Has New Owners

× Expand via lowlandsgroup.com

Trocadero Gastrobar (1758 N. Water) has changed ownership. The Lowlands Group, who also owns Cafe Hollander, Cafe Centraal, Cafe Bavaria and Benelux Cafe, has sold the restaurant to the owners of the Red Lion Pub, which opened in the space next to Trocadero recently. The new managing partners have a lot of experience at Tannery Row restaurants, including a former Trocadero bar manager, and collectively own Red Rock Saloon, McGillycuddy's, Three Lions Pub and Red Lion Pub. Trocadero will effectively remain the same, with the same menu and staff.

The Lowlands Group has also recently announced an expansion. Two new restaurants are in the works, one in Madison at the Hilldale Mall, and another in Mequon. Both will be in the Grand Cafe style, similar to their restaurants around Milwaukee.