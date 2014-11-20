Twisted Sista, Gina Gila

× Expand Photo by Rachel Buth

This is Gina Gila. She is an enthusiastic artist and twisted sista with an infectious energy, photographed here, in her environment at Twisted Tattoo in Milwaukee.

Tell me about "embodying a character" when you style your wardrobe, and what is your character today?

Sometimes when I start putting together an outfit I find a piece that reminds me of a whimsical character, I like to go forth with composing the rest of my outfits with that inspiration. It seems that at this point, I have created a magical character within myself and have the realized that there are no limits to that. (aside from comfort, hence the daily wear of combat boots).

I enjoy the thoughtful confidence you exude. What are some primary sources from which you draw your style inspiration?

When I'm in the shop I need to think of comfort, I realized when I tattoo it is certainly uncomfortable to wear a skirt or dress so I make a conscious effort to wear pants if i have an appointment (such as today). Someone recently pointed out to me that my mom wouldn't know if I had a chest piece tattoo because I wear so many mock turtle necks. I'm obsessed with mock turtle necks lately. I hate to say this but I truly believe this is derived from the attempt to hide my body as much as possible. At both of my occupations (Bartender and Tattoo Artist) I've dealt with a lot of creepy bullshit with men and that has definitely effected the way I dress at certain times.

You're intuitively stylish and practical. Unfortunately, I think many women can relate to said unsavory situations, so thank you for your honesty.

Do you have a favorite piece in your wardrobe and what about it makes it significant to you?

My favorite wardrobe piece is a necklace with an acorn pendant. The top twists off of the brass acorn, so I created an amulet out of it and I put tiny things of significance inside of it. I previously cast a protection spell on the necklace to protect me from evildoers.

