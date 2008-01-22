Veggie Seeds

Is there a Wisconsin company that sells heirloom seeds? I have a friend who gave me the best tasting tomato I have ever eaten. It was called a brandywine. I understand it is a heirloom variety. It was so flavorful, ripe and juicy, I didn't know tomatoes tasted like that. I was used to the kind of red plastic, almost fake, tomato you can pick up at any grocery store and bounce off a counter with no ill effect. The kind that is so flavorless, you might as well have eaten cardboard.

I am interested in learning about and growing a variety of heirloom tomatoes. What varieties are there? Which ones grow best in Wisconsin?

I can't wait for that first summertime BLT!

Kevin