Since my nearest Blockbuster is now officially closed (and I'm struggling to figure out where the NEXT nearest one is), I thought I'd hop on down to the local video game store to examine the newly released, overpriced games. Ninja Gaiden 3? Nope. That's a rental for sure. I'll review it next week, in fact. If I can find a place to rent it from.<br /><br />What I did see, however, was an old game that I used to play: Dark Sector. I remember enjoying myself quite a bit, then getting frustrated at a point that I couldn't quite figure out. Then giving up.<br /><br />Well, for $3.99, I figured this would be worth it regardless. I was totally right. The game is still enjoyable andthanks to some help from the InternetsI managed to get past the part that was giving me trouble.<br /><br />A quick overview: you play a young man named Hayden who has to use his super-cool mutated arm to destroy a bunch of mutated creatures created by a wildly insane scientist. Expect blood. Lots and lots of blood.<br /><br />Also expect to enjoy yourself. It's a pretty good romp, and the storywhile ridiculous at timesis told well and makes it easy to stick with the game through its occasionally puzzle-solving hiccups. The graphics are nice. The sound effects are good. The voice acting is good.<br /><br />The game itself plays a lot like Gears of War. The only difference, and what really makes the game worth playing, is your weapon: a glaive. It's like a giant ninja star, and once you throw it you can actually control it mid-air, tearing through mutants left and right. It's a lot of fun.<br /><br />So's the game. And it's totally worth the low price if you can find it.