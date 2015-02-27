Washington Park at City Hall

× Expand Getty Images

Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available for viewing at City Hall weekdays 8 to 4 until March 6.

This Friday at the City Hall Rotunda they are hosting an interpretive dance recital and panel discussion on the role of arts and humanities in community involvement. On the panel are professors from the two institutions, artist/activists from the neighborhood and District Alderman Russell Stamper. The event is scheduled from 5 to 8pm at 200 E Wells, admission is free.