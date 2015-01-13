Watch What One Man Learns From His Day In Milwaukee

Straight from its Youtube channel description, The series What I Learned is a travel show about colorful people and curious situations. And in the most recent installment host Jason Tongen takes a little trip to our city of Milwaukee.

In the episode Tongen checks out the Milwaukee Art Museum, the River Walk and the Third Ward while picking the brains of Milwaukeeans along the way.

Although the video touches on just a fraction of what Milwaukee is about, which Tongen responsibly admits, what he manages to learn in one short visit isn't incorrect. Most notably that RumChata takes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk.