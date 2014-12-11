This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check out what’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updates on the season’s festivities!

Friday, Dec. 12

MKEFoodTours

Milwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desserts Tour’

Holiday decorations are always beautiful in Milwaukee and this weekend, Milwaukee Food Tours is offering a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery with its “Christmas Lights & Desserts Tour. x93 While you take in Milwaukee’s beautiful holiday lights, you’ll be treated to delicious desserts and hot cocoa (or coffee) from local restaurants. This two-hour bus tour features walking stops through Cathedral Square and Pere Marquette Park and viewing opportunities at Red Arrow Park, Zeidler Union Square, the Historic Third Ward and Miller Brewery’s Holiday Lites display. For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

‘A Kodachrome Christmas’ starring John McGivern

Milwaukee’s beloved John McGivern launches the Winter Theatre series at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center with A Kodachrome Christmas by Pat Hazell. In this one-man show, TV hostess Earlene Hoople (played by McGivern) tapes her Christmas Special in front of a live studio audience, which includes letters to Mrs. Claus and an impromptu church handbell choir. The show runs Dec. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Dec.13 and 14. Admission is $29 for the general public and $24 for Arts Center members and students. For tickets, call 920-458-6144 or click here. (The JMKAC Winter Theatre series runs through Jan. 29.)

Thinkstock

Holiday Cheer with Spirits and Beer Tour

Untapped Tours is offering a night on the town with its Holiday Cheer with Spirits and Beer Tour. This 2.5-hour tour will take you through Downtown Milwaukee and offers two six-ounce samples of Lakefront beer and three one-ounce samples of Central Standard Craft Distillery spirits, along with a 30-minute guided tour of each establishment and souvenir pint glasses. Holiday cookies and time to explore Pere Marquette and Cathedral Square Parks top off the evening. This tour is offered every Friday through December beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Central Standard Craft Distillery. For more information or to make your reservation, click here.

Thinkstock

‘A Celtic Christmas’ at the Plymouth Arts Center

Soak in six wonderful performances featuring traditional English and Celtic Carols and classic Christmas songs at Plymouth Arts Center’s “A Celtic Christmas. x93 Show dates are Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21. The concerts highlight soloists Tom Clegg, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Mandy Radloff and a wonderful choir. This is a great concert for children and adults. For tickets, call 920-892-8409 or click here.

Thinkstock

Gingerbread House Competition at the Public Market

See more than 20 elaborate and fanciful gingerbread houses created by students from the MATC baking and pastry programs between now and Tuesday, Dec. 16 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. The public can bid on houses and proceeds go toward scholarships through the MATC Foundation, Inc. For more information, call Rich Busalacchi at 414-297-6969.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Thinkstock

Holiday Music with Milwaukee Children’s Choir

Milwaukee Children’s Choir’s Concert Choir will perform “An Evening of Readings and Carols x93 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints (818 E. Juneau Ave.) with the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble and organist Christopher Berry. The concert will feature works by English composers William Mathias and John Rutter. In addition, MCC will perform their “Winter Wonderland x93 holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, which will highlight first through 12th grade choristers. A concurrent auction will feature themed gift baskets; proceeds will benefit MCC’s music programs. For tickets, call 414-221-7040 or click here.

Thinkstock

Cocoa with the Clauses

Visit Cathedral Square Park between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Saturday to have free cocoa and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your camera to snap free keepsake photos and meet Santa’s elves and other holiday characters. The afternoon also includes face painting, reindeer games and holiday music, as well as meal deals just for kids at neighboring restaurants (call 414-220-4700 ext. 5 for details). While Cocoa with the Clauses is a free event, a nonperishable food donation for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is encouraged. For more information, click here.

Thinkstock

‘Christmas at Kapco’ Toy Drive

Kapco, a national metal fabricating and stamping company based in Grafton (1000 Badger Circle), will hold its ninth annual Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Families are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys that will be distributed to the Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations. The event kicks off with a caravan of police and fire vehicles at 10 a.m. and Nashville country singers from Given Entertainment will perform at 11:30 a.m. There will also be live reindeer, wagon rides, inflatables, carolers and more at this free, family friendly event. For more information, click here.

Warner Brothers

Family Films at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

The Polar Express , an enchanting story of a young boy and his travels via a magical train to the North Pole, will be shown at 3 p.m., and Elf , a hilarious comedy starring Will Ferrell about a boy raised as an elf on the North Pole, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center Family Films are complimentary, but a $2-per-ticket facility fee applies. Families can request a maximum of six tickets for each film. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call 262-781-9520 or click here.

The Polar Express trailer:

Elf trailer:

Thinkstock

K-9 Holiday Event with Former Green Bay Packer George Koonce

Former Green Bay Packer George Koonce will join the Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals (MECA) and John Paul’s Buick GMC to host “The MECA Vest a K-9 Holiday Event x93 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 3615 S. 108th St. in Greenfield. George Koonce will meet and greet his fans and sign autographs between1:30 - 2:30. Get free pet pictures with Santa, watch police dog demonstrations and take part in the silent auctions and raffles. All proceeds will go toward the MECA Foundation. The goal is to raise community and statewide awareness for the need of police K-9 protective vests. For more information, click here.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Thinkstock

Build Your Own Gingerbread House

Build a gingerbread house this Sunday at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Market. A fee of $30 per house includes all materials. Students and faculty from MATC’s baking programs and members of the American Institute of Wine and Food will be on hand to assist guests. Proceeds are used for MATC scholarships. Contact Mike Sargent at 414-803-3164 or sargfammike@aol.com for reservations.

Country Springs Hotel

Country Christmas Light Display

If you love holiday light displays, then it’s worth taking a trip to Country Springs Hotel (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) for “Country Christmas, x93 Wisconsin’s largest drive-through holiday lights display that runs now through Dec. 31. For $15 a carload or $25 a van/mini-bus, view over a million holiday lights along a mile-long trail that winds through the woods featuring enchanting animated figures and holiday scenes. Then step out of the car and visit the Christmas Village, which showcases a working model train display, and the Streets of Bethlehem, which has a near life-size Fontanini nativity display, an exact replica of the one found at the Vatican. For tickets, call 262-970-5398 or click here.

Thinkstock

Santa Breakfast & Gingerbread Houses

Harley-Davidson Museum’s MOTOR Restaurant is offering kids breakfast and photos with Santa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Then build a gingerbread house with the kids ($20.95 per gingerbread house). To make reservations, call 414-287-2778.