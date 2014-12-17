This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities

We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukee continues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer. Here’s what’s happening this weekend!

Friday, Dec. 19

×

pabstmansion.com

Twilight Tour at the Pabst Mansion

Spark your imagination and take a self-guided tour of the 19th-century Pabst Mansion, full of glorious artwork and elaborately decorated holiday rooms. Enjoy complimentary light refreshments during the open house, which runs 5-7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults (or $15 at the door) and $6 for children. For more information, call 414-931-0808 or click here.

×

Candy Cane Lane - MACC Fund / Via Facebook

Candy Cane Lane Light Spectacular

West Allis’ Candy Cane Lane not only shares the spirit of the season with its magnificent display of lights but also makes a difference in the lives of children with cancer. Proceeds from this winter wonderland will benefit the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund for the 29th year. The Lane is open 6-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit Candy Cane Lane’s Facebook or click here.

×

cedarcreeksettlement.com

Festive Friday Eve at Cedar Creek Settlement

Cedar Creek Settlement’s final Festive Friday Eve installment, “Taste of Christmas, x93 is a night out for grown-ups to get their Christmas shopping finished at the Settlement’s more than 25 shops, artists’ studios and fashion boutiques. While doing so, enjoy live holiday tunes by Ed Franks, the Sweet Adelines and Swizzle Chix. Guests can munch on treats from the Cedar Creek Trading Post as well as take part in a complimentary Cedar Creek Winery wine tasting and an olive oil and balsamic vinegar sampling by The Olive Sprig. Event runs 5-9 p.m. For more information, call 262-377-4763 or 262-866-626, or click here.

×

wichristmascarnival.com

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights

Can’t get enough of the cool holiday lights? Then stop by Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia to see a holiday display featuring over 1.3 million lights wrapped around the cabins, buildings and more than 500 trees on Jellystone’s campground. After the lovely drive, stop in the Ranger Station for some hot apple cider, coffee and espresso drinks. Children can also visit with Santa or write him a letter. Pricing is $15 per car (up to 8 people); $25 per large passenger van, camper, limo or mini bus; and $30 per large bus, Greyhound or large motorhome. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. Christmas Carnival of Lights is open through Dec. 31, Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. (closed Christmas day). For more information, call 262-835-2565 or click here.

Saturday, Dec. 20

×

bartolottas.com

Dickens Dinner at the Pabst Mansion

Bartolotta Catering will collaborate with the Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.) once again to celebrate Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with a traditional English feast Dec. 20, 21 and 22. For $90 per adult and $45 per child 12 and under (includes tax and gratuity), enjoy appetizers, a first course of citrus, stilton and hazelnut salad, an entrée of prime rib au jus with whipped potatoes and fried parsnips, and a traditional English Trifle (layers of white cake, vanilla custard and fresh berries) for dessert. For information on dinner times and to make reservations, call 414-727-6980, email geinfo@bartolottas.com or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Celebrate the Holidays at Jelly Belly

Treat the kids by taking them to the Jelly Belly factory in Pleasant Prairie on Dec. 20 and 21. The little ones can meet Santa between 1-3:30 p.m. and parents can purchase a professional photo by Sharrett Studio Photography for $10. There will also be face painting, balloon art, a magician and raffles with great prizes. For more information, call 800-522-3267 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Visit Santa at The Domes

Get pictures of the kids with Santa at The Domes’ Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Christmas Show (runs through Jan. 4). The centerpiece of the show is a nearly 30-foot-tall Norfolk Pine and is set in a Tiki Garden filled with thousands of tropical flowers. Guests will receive a good dose of holiday cheer with musical performances by local school and community groups. Santa will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with Mrs. Claus joining Santa from noon-3 p.m. For more information, call 414-257-5611 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Christmas with Mrs. Claus

Visit Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves from 1-4 p.m. at Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market (11600 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant). Enjoy holiday crafts, storytelling and cookie decorating. Free for ages 1-12 with a minimal price of $1-$3 for crafts. While you’re there, check out the available plants, homemade fudge, pie, fruits, vegetables and more for purchase. Market hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 262-886-2235 or click here.

×

discoveryworld.org

Kooky Cooky House at Discovery World

Artists at Discovery World museum alongside a team of builders have recreated the Kooky Cooky House, an electronic cookie factory from the ’60s and ’70s that features dozens of moving parts. Cookies donated by Bartolotta Restaurants will be given out to kids and Santa will visit Dec. 20 and 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Kooky Cooky House experience is included with general admission. For more information, call 414-765-9966 or click here.

Sunday, Dec. 21

×

‘Sugar & Spice and Everything Lights!’

Make sure to check out the 16th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, which runs through Dec. 28. Take in the delightful lights at Cathedral Square’s “Community Spirit Park, x93 Pere Marquette’s “Candy Cottage Forest x93 and Zeidler Union Square’s “Frosty Frolics x93 on your own or, for $1, board the Jingle Bus at The Shops of Grand Avenue’s Center Court (275 W. Wisconsin Ave.) for a 40-minute narrated tour of Downtown’s sparkling scenes. The Jingle Bus operates Thursdays-Sundays from 6-9 p.m. Cocoa, cookies and an activity book for kids are provided. For more information about the Jingle Bus, call 414-220-4700 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Winter Solstice Party at Riverwest Public House Cooperative

The Squeezettes, a quirky polka and everything-in-between band nominated for WAMI’s 2014 Polka Artist of the Year, will share their joyous, danceable music during the Riverwest Public House Cooperative’s Winter Solstice Party. For more information, call 414-562-9472 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Red Arrow Park’s ‘Slice of Ice’

Now is the perfect time for ice skating and Red Arrow Park’s outdoor rink is a wonderful illuminated spot to take in the beautiful winter season. Open until the spring thaw, skating is free if you have your own blades or $8 for rental skates. “Slice of Ice x93 hours for Dec. 21-24 are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, call 414-289-8791 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Wehr Nature Store’s Snowflake Sale

Still need holiday gifts? Then make a trip to Wehr Nature Center’s Nature Store (owned and operated by the Friends of Wehr) for discovery toys and books, themed collectibles, plush animals, shirts and jewelry, field guides, bug boxes, exploration tools and more. Pick a snowflake and get a 10%, 15% or 20% discount on store items through Dec. 30 between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 414-425-8550 or click here.