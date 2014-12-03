This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list of fun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December for updates on the season’s happenings!

Friday, Dec. 5

×

Thinkstock

Historic Downer Avenue’s “Festive Friday x93

A low-key celebration featuring lighted Christmas trees and refreshments, Historic Downer Avenue’s “Festive Friday x93 offers extended shopping hours and in-store specials streetwide from 5-8 p.m. Athletico will offer wine and appetizers from Via Downer and a raffle for Green Bay Packers suite seats; Boswell Bookstore will be selling Ela Orchards apples and cider; Downer Wine & Spirits will offer beer and wine samplings; Henry’s is giving out free holiday cookies; Olive will serve peppermint ho cocoa made with essential oils by a certified aroma therapist; Paperwork will be taking 10% off its boxed holiday cards and gift wrap; Via Downer will supply adult beverages and roasted chestnuts; and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will have crafts for kids and fair trade gifts available. Top off the evening by attending the “Downer Top Dog x93 costume contest, held at the Café Hollander fountain at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

×

Kuhefuss House Museum

Winter Tours at the Cedarburg Cultural Center

The Cedarburg Cultural Center offers a glimpse into the holiday traditions of the area during the Civil war by hosting winter tours of the Historic 1849 Kuhefuss House Museum. Costumed docents will lead guests through one of the oldest residences on Washington Avenue free of charge. Tours run Fridays, December 5, 12 and 19 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays, December 6, 13 and 20 from 12-4 p.m. The Kuhefuss House Museum is located at W63 N627 Washington Ave. For more information, call 262-375-3676, email CCCMail@ArtMusicHistory.org or click here.

×

Thinkstock

MIAD Student/Alumni Art & Design Sale

Over 100 MIAD student and alumni works will be up for sale (priced for beginning to experienced collectors) at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s fifth annual MIAD student/alumni sale, which begins with a $20 Preview Thursday, Dec. 4. from 6-9 p.m. and follows with free admission Friday (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday (12-5 p.m.). Sale proceeds benefit the participating artists and designers. For more information, click here.

×

Holiday Membership Exhibit at Plymouth Arts Center

Enjoy original artwork made from a wide variety of media by over 75 Plymouth Arts Center members at its 19th Annual Holiday Membership Exhibit held in Gallery 110 North (520 E. Mill St., Plymouth). This free event begins with a holiday open house and meet and greet reception from 4:30-8 p.m. Musical entertainment will include pianist Mary Fellenz and Penny Kindraka on handbells from 4:45-6 p.m., and pianist Beth Hoegger from 6-7 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and dessert buffet will be served. Greg Vadney will judge the show, with the awards ceremony starting at 7 p.m. Visitors may cast a ballot for their favorite pieces in the Viewers’ Choice category. The exhibit runs through January 23, 2015. For more information, call 920-892-8409 or click here.

Saturday, Dec. 6

×

Thinkstock

“The Polar Express x93 by the MSO

Join the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Children's Choir's Resident East, West and Concert Choirs for a musical journey of the timeless tale, “The Polar Express. x93 MSO will play Rob Kapilow’s music, which will be accompanied by projected images and words from Chris Van Allsburg’s award-winning book by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir and narrator. Other holiday favorites will be performed as well. The show will take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.) at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, call 414-291-7605 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Victorian Family Holiday Celebration at North Point Lighthouse

This wonderful family friendly event full of tradition will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the North Point Lighthouse (2650 N. Wahl Ave.) and will include holiday crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, holiday music, storytelling and a visit with Santa Claus. Included in admission ($8 adults/$6 kids in advance; $10 and $8 at the door) is the opportunity to explore the decorated lighthouse and climb the tower. For more information or to register in advance, call 414-332-6754, email keeper@northpointlighthouse.org or click here.

×

Santa Hustle

Santa Hustle 5K Milwaukee

Love brisk walks or jogs? Like dressing up as Santa? Then take part in the Santa Hustle Milwaukee 5k on Saturday—or sit on the sidelines to watch thousands of Santas in a spectacular blur of red and white. Santa hats and beards along with a dri-fit sweatshirt will be given to all runners and walkers. The course, which starts and ends at Veterans Park, includes candy and cookie stations, festive music, creative Christmas images and more. An after party will be held at Buckhead Saloon where costume awards and medals will be given out. This year, the Santa Hustle is supporting charities Playworks Milwaukee and Toys for Tots. Participants and spectators are encouraged to donate unwrapped toys. Registration fee for the 5K is $50 per person. For more information, click here or contact Adrenaline Sports Management at 847-829-4536 or events@adrenalinesportsmanagement.com.

×

The Iron Horse Hotel

7th Annual Repeal of Prohibition Party at The Iron Horse Hotel

Alternatively named “Pinups and Burlesque: The Age of Prohibition, x93 this free party starting at 6 p.m. at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) celebrates the end of prohibition with live burlesque shows from 8-10 p.m., five-cent MKE Brewing Company beer taps (while supplies last), $5 growlers starting at 9 p.m., a costume contest and a Twitter selfie booth. For more information, call 414.374.4766 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Santa at the Milwaukee County Historical Society

Want to get pictures of the kids with Santa? Then stop by the Milwaukee County Historical Society on Dec. 6 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get those cherished pictures as well as free admission (usually $5 per adult, $2.50 per child) to the “Milwaukee Holiday Treasures and Traditions x93 exhibition (runs through Jan. 2), which celebrates the many traditions and treasures of Milwaukeeans. Enjoy holiday refreshments, shop for stocking stuffers and hear a story from Mrs. Claus. For more information, call 414-273-8288 or click here.

×

Thinkstock

Holiday Open House at Wisconsin Memorial Park

The Christmas season for many is about celebrating family and friends and Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Drive) invites the community to its beautiful Great Memorial Building from noon until 3 p.m. to remember loved ones and friends. Guests will be treated to refreshments, photos with Santa, complimentary carriage rides throughout the park and music by Cheryl McCrary & the Heir-Born Praise Band and Member of the Knightwind Ensemble. In addition, guests can decorate and place a personalized ornament on one of the holiday trees throughout the mausoleum. Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for the Waukesha Food Pantry. For more information, call 262-901-4121 or click here.

Sunday, Dec. 7

×

GO Transit

Spectacular CP Holiday Train in Milwaukee

Currently making its way across North America raising money and collecting food for local food banks, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is on its way to a series of stops in the Midwest. The tour will include three appearances in the Milwaukee area: Sturtevant (9900 East Exploration Ct., Amtrak Depot) at 5:20 p.m., Milwauke (433 West St. Paul Avenue, Amtrak Depot) at 6:50 p.m. and in ​Hartland (parking lot adjacent to Cottonwood Avenue and Pawling Avenue) at 8:45 p.m. ​Performers Home Free and Kira Isabella will perform from a boxcar-turned-stage. Since 1999, the CP Holiday Train program has raised close to $9.5 million and 3.3 million pounds of food for North American food banks. The event is free and all food and money raised stays in the community for local distribution. If you don’t know what the Holiday Train is, check out this video! For more information, visit the CP Holiday Train’s Facebook page and website.

×

Thinkstock

A Festival of Carols at Villa Terrace

Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.) presents a holiday edition of its Opera On Tap program sponsored by Sprecher Brewing Co. During this second-half of Amahl and the Night Visitors, held 7-10 p.m., enjoy a beer and listen to performances by young opera artists Nick Barootian, Jennifer Cobb, Julianne Frey, Henry Parker Hammond, Chris Martin, Nick Pullen, Clarissa Parish, Joseph Riggenbach, Kirstin Roble, Maureen Smith and Brianne Sura. A holiday reception with treats will follow the performances. The suggested donation is $10. Earlier in the day at 10:30 a.m., Villa Terrace hosts its winter Café Sopra Mare series (performances take place the first Sunday of each month through May), featuring the accomplished Steven Ayers on piano. Admission is $7 and includes coffee and pastries available from Bella Caffe. For more information about these events, call 414-271-3656 or visit here.