Wild Space Dance Co. Travels to New York

Wild Space Dance Company is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting of dance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artists Jake Fuller and Tom Bamberger and live music by Duo d’Entre-Deux saxophonists Nick Zoulek and Tommy Davis. Performances are at Roulette in Brooklyn.

Loewen has collaborated previously with Jim Stanley, Roulette’s founder and proprietor, and she states, “We have talked about Wild Space performing at Roulette over the years and this show was the perfect fit. x93 In preparation for the trip, Wild Space is hosting a benefit complete with New York-style hors d'oeuvres, a preview of the new show and a musical treat from John Schneider.

The “Wild Night x93 benefit will be held at the Florentine Opera Center (926 E. Burleigh St.) beginning at 6 p.m. on March 18. Tickets are $100.