Wilson Center’s Book Launch Party

The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, who completed The Fire Keepers during her eight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.

To celebrate, a book launch party will be held on Friday, Dec. 12 from 6-8 p.m. in the Wilson Center Dawes Theater (19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield). It will include a meet-and-greet and book signing by Lawton; complimentary appetizers, beer, wine and soft drinks; and a performance by band The Vitrolum Republic. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required and can be made here.

The Fire Keepers is a story based in 19th-century Brookfield and follows a young girl and her feline companion as they encounter fantastical creatures and mysterious nocturnal gatherings. The story draws from Brookfield’s landscape and Wilson Center performances; the title was inspired by one of the Wilson Center’s focal points, Susan Falkman’s sculpted fireplace, Streaming .

Lawton is a Milwaukee native and graduated with a BFA in 2002 from Cardinal Stritch University. From a young age she has strived to tell her own story through drawing and illustrations and now works extensively with visual narrative. Her work has been showcased at galleries throughout the city. For more information about Lawton, click here.