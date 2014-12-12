Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Christmas

× Expand Photo Credit: Bob Johnston Carolers on the Welcome Center

Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmas in the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas, x93 now in its final weekend at Old World Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definitely worth a visit.

On Dec. 13 and 14 between 10 a.m.-5 p.m., meet the robed Father Christmas and Civil War-era Santa as well as holiday characters from Wisconsin’s immigrant past, including Krampus, the “Christmas devil x93 and counterpart to St. Nicholas who scares children into being good, and Jultomten (or Tomte), a mischievous mythological gnome gift bearer. Listen to stories and carols, sample cherished recipes, experience a horse-drawn bobsled ride (or wagon ride if there’s no snow) and take part in numerous other activities while wood-fired stoves and bonfires keep you warm. Guests can also experience a Finnish sauna, which will be fired up during the event just as the original settlers would have done.

This year there will also be live holiday performances, including works such as Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl and The Snowman ; Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus ; and The Gift of the Magi . In addition, author Kathleen Ernst will be available on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. in the Museum Store to sign autographs for the newest book in her Chloe Ellefson Historic Sites mystery series, Tradition of Deceit. The store is open to the public without charge.

Admission for “An Old World Christmas x93 is $10 for adults, $7 for children between 5-12 years old and free for children four and under. For more information call 262-594-6301 or click here.