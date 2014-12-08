Wisconsin Humane Society Unveils New Logo

Having outgrown its current 1999-designed logo, the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) introduced a brand new logo Friday, Dec. 5.

WHS shared that it wanted a simple, iconic expression to convey the values of the organization and recognize the human-animal bond. The announcement states, “Whether you see the nose of a dog, caring arms cradling an injured bird, the outstretched arms of a joyous child or simply the strong ‘W’ of our state, the new logo is symbolic of the different components of our work at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We hope you like it as much as we do. x93

The new logo will enter the market over the next few months via the WHS website, marketing materials, merchandise and signage.