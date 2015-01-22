Zoup for Soup!

× Expand Thinkstock

A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson. Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including low fat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chicken potpie, lobster bisque, split pea, Santa Fe chicken chili and Italian pasta and vegetables, and all are served with fresh baked bread. Salads and sandwiches are also available, including a lemon caper tuna salad and a turkey club sandwich. All items will be available in catering sizes.