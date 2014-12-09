Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Photo: Marc Petrocci and Luz San Miguel in The Milwaukee Balletâ€™s production of The Nutcracker

While many are just beginning their various holiday preparations, the Milwaukee Ballet has been in the Christmas spirit since October, busily preparing for their annual production of The Nutcracker. Directed by internationally renowned choreographer Michael Pink and accompanied by the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, the company revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic 1892 ballet to stage a grand, snow-filled spectacle as magical as the season itself.

The Nutcracker tells the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she receives a magical nutcracker doll from her uncle. Together with her siblings Marie and Fritz, Clara is whisked away to an enchanted dreamland filled with brave toy soldiers, sword-fighting rats and dancing flowers.

The Milwaukee Ballet has been performing The Nutcracker for more than 35 years. Every holiday season the company manages to stage a unique production that entertains Milwaukee audiences.

“Throughout the dance profession, people audibly groan when you talk about Nutcracker because it comes back year after year, x93 Pink said. “But with this company, the energy in the rehearsal room is always fun and upbeat. In the end it creates something truly special. x93

Created and choreographed by Pink, the current iteration showcases a traditional version of the Nutcracker story, and celebrates 11 years on the Milwaukee stage this season. Pink twists tradition with additional characters, new sets and colorful, action-packed sequences that he refers to as “Disney moments. x93

The company’s dancers expertly combine elegance and artistry with the child roles’ youthful energy to generate a mesmerizing performance. Talented dancers from Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional program (MBII), Ballet Academy and School take part and often grow into larger roles through the years. This year, for example, company artist Mengjun Chen of China, a recent graduate from MBII to the first company, and MBII dancer Marie Varlet of France will perform in the production’s lead roles in several performances.

“In the 11 years I’ve done this production, “ Pink said, “I’ve watched kids grow from being a tiny little angel to being Clara, the lead in the whole thing. It’s incredible to observe that sort of progress. “

Pink credits the measurable growth and success of his dancers to the challenging and demanding nature of this production. Everything from the ensemble dancing to the famous second act pas de deux is designed to both literally and figuratively keep dancers on their toes.

“If we were to lower our expectations or try to dumb down the production then we would fail to keep the challenge alive, x93 Pink said. “It’s a healthy environment for personal and professional growth. x93

The dancers come from around the globe. “We have a huge amount of international dancers here, x93 Pink said. “Milwaukee Ballet is the only arts group in town that has this level of international representation. People come from very different cultures and backgrounds, but they all share a common love and passion for dance. x93

During the rest of the season, the company presents only four performances per production, a number that Pink describes as “utterly depressing. x93 Nutcracker ’s three-week run gives company dancers a chance to unpack their makeup boxes, decorate their dressing rooms and find a semi-permanent place to hang their pointe shoes.

“This is great for the dancers because it gives them a chance to become stronger performers, x93 Pink said. “Three weeks is an eternity for these dancers and it gives them the opportunity to truly grow as artists. I just enjoy this opportunity for the dancers to do what they are trained to do and what they love to do. In the end it’s all a big party. x93

The passion in Pink’s production is visible on stage but it is easy to forget that there is just as much happening offstage. The production requires two-dozen professional dancers, a live orchestra, a choir, elaborate scenic effects, nearly 200 costumes and more than 150 children. According to Pink, simply preparing to stage this spectacle takes a large chunk of the year and a big bite out of the company’s annual budget. Despite the scheduling and budgeting headaches, Pink enjoys staging the production and insists it’s one of the best values in town during the holiday season.

“There are so many people in the production because it really takes an army to make this thing happen. That’s a huge amount of people invested in bringing you two hours of simple magic, x93 Pink said. “This is by far the one show that if you look at the price of the ticket you bought then look on stage, you’ll say ‘Wow, look what I just got for that amount of money.’ x93

The Milwaukee Ballet will perform The Nutcracker Dec. 13-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For tickets call 414-902-2103 or visit milwaukeeballet.org.