‘Liberace!’ Returns to the Stackner Cabaret

“The man encrusted his life with rhinestonesâ€”yet dined in Usinger’s tasting room, x93 says Brent Hazelton, writer and director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of Liberace! . “Fascinating contradictions. But that was his appealâ€”a Milwaukee guy, acting confounded by his success, with egregiously excessive tastes. But he also always delivered. He had the goods. x93

When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace.

The West Allis native, born Wladziu Valentino Liberace (1919), was raised in West Milwaukee. Capable of dizzying piano speed, he prodigiously played with the Chicago Symphony Orchestraâ€”at 21.

He was soon a virtuoso, pounding out everything “from Rachmaninoff to ragtime, x93 playing “Chopsticks x93 at Carnegie Hall, touring the world and recording albums in dozens. When that well ran dry, “Mr. Showmanship x93 added shining sequined capes, feathers and glitzy flamboyance to his trademark panache, flourishes and fantastic physical ferocity.

“The Guru of Glitter x93 went Vegas main stage, doubling down on television and movie cameos. His enormous pop influence is still evident in, for instance, Elvis’ Las Vegas incarnation and Elton John’s piano showmanship.

Liberace’s story ends in the 1980s. Tabloids rumored rampant about homosexuality and AIDS. And when he died from the disease, four decades of art flushed away, swirling down a drainpipe of scandal.

But today, Liberace is reborn in his hometown, via the Milwaukee Rep’s Liberace! , running nine weeks at the Stackner Cabaret. Jack Forbes Wilson has played Wladziu in every show since the 2010-2011 premiere.

At the outset, Hazelton knew little of Liberace. “Vague childhood recollections: â€˜The Muppet Show,’ outlandish costumesâ€”a cultural curiosity, x93 he says. “But he is astonishing. Genuinely inspiring. Rags-to-riches. Marvelous determination and love. Sorting through the hyperbole, hysteria and loaded imageryâ€”without turning it into a tabloid mess, was the great challenge. x93

For Wilson, meanwhile, the challenge was physical. “Liberace’s recordings, his clipsâ€”they’re flawless, effortless, x93 he said. “He never landed a clunker. You can’t fake that. x93

The show includes 10-12 pieces from Liberace’s enormous catalogue. “Liszt, Paderewski and Rachmaninoff, x93 Wilson says. “Chopin was his favorite. Standardsâ€”â€˜I’ll Be Seeing You’â€”and of course, â€˜Boogie Woogie’ and ragtime. x93

Incredibly, Wilson performs without a score. “Liberace was a genius, learning instantly, x93 he continues. “And once his career took off, he spent even less time practicing. He was tuned in to a 21st-century attention span, too. He never let audiences get squirmy. Brent captures that. We don’t go too long without playing. x93

Liberace was also tuned in to Middle Americaâ€”which both men attribute to his hometown. “He’s a Midwesterner through and through, x93 Hazelton agrees. “He knew how to reach them. And they claimed him as their own. x93

“We think he’s extravagant, x93 Wilson says. “But he created that persona for the audience. He went right up to that lineâ€”without ever crossing it. x93 But that likely killed him, too. As Liberace drove himself deeper into the closet, he “increasingly replaced emotionally normative relationships with sexual encounters, x93 Hazelton says. “It was a painful dichotomy. x93

“He gave audiences whatever they wantedâ€”and they didn’t want that , x93 Wilson agrees. “His audience wasn’t gay. And they didn’t think of him as â€˜a homo.’ He was flashy, entertaining, delightful and fun. x93

And unlike Rock Hudson, Liberace never publically discussed sexuality. “I guess he saw what Rock’s admission did to his career and legacy, x93 Wilson said.

“I grew awfully fond of Liberace, writing this, x93 Hazelton concludes. “I envisioned it like a coda, a postscript, an opportunity for him to stand before audiences as he never could in life. But this isn’t â€˜Dark Night of the Soul,’ either. People should expect a good time. Lots of laughs. Diverse, terrific musicâ€”played in that wonderful, unique Jack Forbes Wilson way. x93

“All I ever wanted was to have fun and fill the world with happiness, x93 Wilson quotes Liberace. “We want to do that, too. Yeah, the end is sad and lonely. But his story is sheer musical fun, too. x93

And, best for lastâ€”a Liberace homage: What about costumes? “Well, changing would mean taking my clothes off right there. Liberace didn’t seem to mind, in the right company, x93 Wilson laughs. “But Brent has solved it here brilliantly. We give ’em a real taste of the glitz. x93

Liberace! runs Nov. 7-Jan. 11, 2015 at Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets visit milwaukeerep.com or call 414-224-9490.