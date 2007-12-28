Don’t Miss Kwanzaa

The journey of Kwanzaa is constantly evolving. Full of spirit, struggleand, most importantly, hope, Kwanzaa is part of the African-Americanquest for identity with Black Africa. The word Kwanzaa means “firstfruits” and is based on the celebration of a community’s first harvest,a ritual that was commonly performed in ancient Africa. These “firstfruits” were often brought to the altars of the gods as a sacrifice inprayers to ancestors for continued health and communal prosperity.

MaulanaKarenga, who established the Kwanzaa holiday in 1966 and currentlychairs the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO),describes Kwanzaa as “a cultural message which speaks to the best ofwhat it means to be African and human in the fullest sense.” Thejourney of Kwanzaa is therefore a journey into oneself.

Kwanzaais built on Nguzo Saba, seven principles that guide daily experiencesand ultimately shape the human life experience. These are umoja(unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work andresponsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba(creativity) and imani (faith). All principles are equally vital in thegrowth of individuals, establishment of vibrant communities,furtherance of social justice and promotion of spiritual well-being.

Accordingto Alderman Joe Davis, who chairs Milwaukee’s annual African WorldFestival, “Kwanzaa signifies a sense of self-awareness and commitmentto community.” He adds that the principle of kuumba is key to findingsolutions that effect sustainable change not only in Milwaukee, but inother parts of the world as well.

More Than Words

Asyou read this article, you may be wondering: “How can Kwanzaa berelevant to my life, family or organization?” Partaking in andattending a celebration of this holiday may be one way to find out.Every year, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum kicks offthe celebration of Kwanzaa in Milwaukee on Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. ClaybornBenson, the society’s executive director, has hosted the Kwanzaacelebration since the inception of the museum in 1987. Over the years,the total attendance has grown from 13 people in the first year to3,300 in 2006.

Prior to founding the Black HistoricalMuseum, Benson worked as a photojournalist and traveled to Kenya,Ghana, Egypt, the former Soviet Union, China and other countries in abid to chronicle the history of museums while studying other cultures.Benson says that Kwanzaa is “more than just words or a holiday … it ismeditative sustenance all year round.” It’s a time for “honoringAfrican ancestors in preparation for the unborn while celebrating aunity with all peoples that has no religious ties.” Benson, a Baptist,stressed that Kwanzaa is a means to preserve the African-Americanconnection to Africa.

This year’s Kwanzaa gathering atthe Black Historical Society will focus on the commemoration of the40th anniversary of civil rights marches in Milwaukee. Benson says thatthe seven-day candle-lit celebration is one of a kind. It’s free andopen to the public, and people can sample an array of “African food,music, poetry, drumming [and] pouring of libations.”

Theceremony itself is colorful and consists of lighting seven candlessurrounded by the seven symbols of Kwanzaa. Each symbol correlates toone of the principles of Kwanzaa and furthers an African culturalvalue. The symbols are mazao (the crops) and mahindi (the corn), whichsymbolize the harvest, kikombe cha umoja (the unity cup), symbolizingunity, kinara (the candleholder), which holds the seven candles, mkeka(the mat), symbolizing history, zawadi (the gifts), which symbolizelabor and love, and bendera, the red, black and green flag based onMarcus Garvey’s Pan-African ideology.

Following theexample of the Black Historical Society, the celebration of Kwanzaa inMilwaukee continues to become more prominent as different communityleaders and organizations, churches and individual families incorporateit into the frenzy of December holiday festivities. Amid the hustle andbustle of Christmas shopping, the observation of Hanukkah, World AIDSDay and International Children’s Day, Kwanzaa is a time forself-evaluation, reflection, reconciliation and the coming together offamily and friends.

For more information on the annualopening ceremony on Dec. 26, please visit the Wisconsin BlackHistorical Society and Museum (2620 W. Center St.) or call 372-7677.This year, try something new, get out of your comfort zone and…don’tmiss Kwanzaa!