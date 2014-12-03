The Art of the Simon and Kirby Studio (Abrams ComicArts), edited by Mark Evanier

×

Joe Simon and Jack Kirby were outstanding figures from comic books’ “golden age x93—the era that stamped Superman, Batman and other caped superheroes onto the world’s imagination. Simon and Kirby are remembered as the creators of Captain America, but as shown in The Art of the Simon and Kirby Studio , they were tirelessly prolific. From the start of their partnership in 1939, they headed a team that turned out reams of comics in all genres including one they may have invented, the romance comic (whose panels inspired pop artist Roy Lichtenstein). Bold and eye-catching, their pulp imagery helped set industry standards. Most of this coffee table book is devoted to excerpts from less-known Simon-Kirby efforts, including narratives set in the Old West and urban gangland, often with plucky young heroes thwarting the bad guys. The idea for Spider-Man came from their studio, but was realized by their friendly rival-collaborator, Stan Lee.