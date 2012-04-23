On and Off Bass (Three Rooms Press), by Mike Watt

<span>Not unlike Black Flag's Henry Rollins, the Minutemen's Mike Watt took up photography as a hobby and assembled some of his pictures (along with accompanying musings) into a book. <em>On and Off Bass</em> features photos of his beloved hometown of San Pedro from an exhibition at a Santa Monica art gallery. It's accomplished work with a keen eye for trawlers pushing out to a sea shimmering in the warm California sun and bright color shots of piers piled with containers, fireplug red buoys bobbing in the surf and the gulls and other birds that inhabit the shore. The Minutemen were always among the smarter hardcore bands and Watt's photography likewise shows the intelligence of a man with a thoughtful appreciation for the world around him.</span>