Benjamin Busch Explores Life in 'Dust to Dust'

As its name implies, Benjamin Busch's stunning new memoir <em>Dust to Dust</em> is largely a meditation on life and death. Although Busch is a decorated Marine Corps officer who served two tours of duty in Iraq, <em>Dust to Dust</em> is much more than a war memoir. It is an extraordinary tale about ordinary things, ranging from the explorations of an idyllic childhood to the inspiring revelations of a more mature adulthood. Each chapter is organized around a different elementmetal, water, bloodto weave a vivid record of Busch's passage through life. <em>Dust to Dust</em> is remarkable in its ability to take a fresh look at life's everyday elements.<br /><br />Benjamin Busch was raised in rural New York and currently lives on a farm in Michigan with his wife and two daughters. He is an actor, a photographer, a film director, and a writer. His acting credits include roles in the HBO series “The Wire” and “Generation Kill,” as well as “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “The West Wing.” His writings have appeared in <em>Harper's</em> magazine, and he has twice been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. <em>Dust to Dust</em> is his first book. Busch will appear at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on March 28 at 7 p.m.