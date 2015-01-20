Elizabeth Eulberg Works It Out

Wisconsin-born author Elizabeth Eulberg’s newest YA novel, We Can Work It Out , is a sweet and emotionally satisfying tale about young relationships and the highs and lows of high school life. The second book in The Lonely Hearts Club series , We Can Work It Out centers around Penny Lane, an independent and free-thinking young woman who founded the Lonely Hearts Club as a way to show that girls shouldn’t have to define themselves by a guy’s perception of them, and that young women shouldn’t value boyfriends above all else.

Throughout this coming-of-age story, Penny faces situations common to many teenage girls, and amongst her many ups and downs, Penny must learn how to balance her independence with her need to be accepted by those around her. However, as is so common in the lives of teenagers, words get misinterpreted and feelings get hurt. As Penny struggles to understand just how difficult relationships can be, she begins to learn important lessons on dating, personal identity and the importance of friendship. Told with a unique blend of comedy and drama, We Can Work It Out is a perfect book to curl up with, no matter your age.

Eulberg grew up in Wisconsin before heading to Syracuse University for college and eventually a career in the New York City book business. She is the author of six novels, including The Lonely Hearts Club and Prom and Prejudice . Eulberg will speak at Books & Company in Oconomowoc alongside special guest author Ally Carter ( All Fall Down ) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27. She will also appear at the North Shore Library in Glendale from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Book Happenings:

Margaret Hawkins

7-9 p.m., Jan. 28

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

In Margaret Hawkins’s novel Lydia’s Party , a boisterous group of long-time female friends gather for a midwinter party in suburban Chicago, hosted by Lydia, a middle-aged art professor at a suburban community college. Told through a variety of viewpoints, Lydia’s Party shares both the challenges and triumphs of daily life with candor, tenderness and humor. Hawkins has covered the art world for the Chicago Sun-Times and is the author of two previous novels. She will host a Milwaukee book launch for Lydia’s Party in a ticketed event that is sponsored by Boswell Book Co. (Jenni Herrick)

MECAH Publishing: Call For Submissions

Are you interested in exploring and celebrating the cultural diversity of Milwaukee and its surrounding communities? Do you have a desire for artistic expression and meaningful feedback? Good news: Milwaukee Ethnic Collection of Arts and Humanities (MECAH) Publishing—which has brought us such popular reads as Sienna Jacks’ Tall House mystery series—shares your goals and is seeking proposals for works of fiction, nonfiction or films/documentaries. Submissions should demonstrate knowledge related to southeastern Wisconsin’s urban centers—including history, demographics and topography—as well as the practices, language and history of ethnic groups. For more information and guidelines, visit mecahmilwaukee.com. (Selena Milewski)