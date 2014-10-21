Environmentalism, Comic Books and More

×

Nineteenth-century poet, author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination. x93 Deeply concerned with protecting the environment and treasuring our natural landmarks, Thoreau even today remains one of the country’s foremost environmentalists. During his lifetime, he compiled more than 20 volumes of poems, articles, books, essays and journals, and now the musings and recollections of Thoreau are coming to Milwaukee in a live performance at the Weasler Auditorium at Marquette University. The Marquette University Center for Peacekeeping and The Project for Community Transformation are sponsoring an afternoon of theatrical readings on the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. To register to attend, visit marquette.edu/peacemaking.

Throughout the weekend of Oct. 24-26, Milwaukee will play host to its first ever comic book and pop culture convention called Fantasticon to be held at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport Hotel. This family friendly event will feature amazing merchandise, dazzling costume contests and, of course, numerous celebrity guests. One of the headliners scheduled to appear is Milwaukee writer, actor and musician Harry L-B, whose new book Billy in Space tells the lighthearted story of a crew of deep space explorers who encounter cyborgs, aliens and pirates as they struggle to survive in an extreme and dangerous situation. Centered on Billy Bishop, an average guy who just happens to possess telekinetic powers, this sci-fi adventure is filled with exciting storytelling and laugh-out-loud antics. For more information on Harry and his work, visit his website harrylbwrites.com.

Book Happening:

Dan Grego and Margaret Swedish

7 p.m., Oct. 23

Books & Company

1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

Local writers Dan Grego and Margaret Swedish will perform a poetry reading at Books & Company. Grego, most recently the author of The Gate of Heaven Is Everywhere: New & Selected Poems , is executive director of TransCenter for Youth, Inc., a nonprofit agency that operates small, innovative high schools in Milwaukee. Swedish is the author of Living Beyond the “End of the World x93: A Spirituality of Hope and co-author of Like Grains of Wheat: A Spirituality of Solidarity.