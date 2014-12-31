Fatherland: A Family History (Liveright), by Nina Bunjevac

Black and white and gray are the appropriate colors for Nina Bunjevac’s graphic memoir—gray for the moral twilight of her story and black and white as colors of faded memory. Her boldly imagined panels recount a childhood split between Canada and Yugoslavia during the Cold War ’70s—and a father who died as a member of an anti-Communist cell when a bomb exploded prematurely. Also illustrated is the tragic history behind the family tragedy—a country struggling to free itself from the Nazi occupiers only to fall into the hands of Communists. Fatherland is a gripping story of a family damaged by fanaticism.