Feingold Offers Vision in 'While America Sleeps'

Wisconsinites are familiar with longtime Sen. Russ Feingold and his progressive foreign-policy vision. Now, readers everywhere can take in his ideas. Feingold, who spent nearly 20 years in the U.S. Senate, has authored a new book that looks at the United States since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. <em>While America Sleeps</em> is a detailed account of why Feingold believes our country has failed to respond properly to the challenges posed by a post-9/11 world. In a straightforward look, Feingold revisits U.S. reactions following the 2001 terrorist attacks and shows how he urged the government not to lose sight of other important strategic spots while targeting the "axis of evil."<br /><br />In <em>While America Sleeps</em>, Sen. Feingold exposes how our government has weakened attempts to preserve American lives, our national security and our constitutional values. Coming more than 10 years after one of the greatest wake-up calls in American history, <em>While America Sleeps</em> examines ways we can forge a renewed commitment with the rest of the world and with one another in ways that are less simplistic and more thoughtful.<br /><br />Since leaving the Senate in 2011, Feingold has been a visiting professor at Marquette University Law School and the inaugural Mimi and Peter E. Haas Distinguished Visitor at Stanford University. In 2011, he founded Progressives United, an organization devoted to challenging the dominance of corporate money over our American democracy. Feingold will speak at a ticketed event at <strong>Next Chapter Bookshop</strong> on April 28 at 7 p.m.