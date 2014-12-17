Frank Lloyd Wright and His Manner of Thought (University of Wisconsin Press), by Jerome Klinkowitz

×

Frank Lloyd Wright is famous for architecture, leaded-glass windows and furniture, but he was also an essayist and public speaker. Jerome Klinkowitz has pored over Wright’s writings and finds them inseparable from his other work. The great Wisconsin architect extolled a theory that informed all aspects of his practice in the fruitful intercourse of ethics and aesthetics, morality and art. Drawing from the preaching style of his uncle, Unitarian minister Jenkin Lloyd Jones, Wright eschewed the coldly cerebral manifestos of the Modernists he despised and spoke plainly of architecture as a laboratory for life.