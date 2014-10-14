Free: Why Science Hasn’t Disproved Free Will (Oxford University Press), by Alfred R. Mele

×

Scientific studies are often reported as fact, whether ornot the results have been verified. In,Florida State philosophy professor Alfred R. Mele scrutinizes neurologicaltests that have cast doubt on the existence of free will, finding they drawflawed assumptions from inadequate methodologies. The subject is of more thanacademic interest and gets to the heart of who we are as humans. If all of ourdecisions are unconscious (as some neuroscientists have decided) or are shapedby forces of which we are unaware (an option chosen by some sociologists), thenpersonal responsibility is minimized, individual potential is cast in doubt andsocial progress seems limited. Even if there is no free will, Mele concludes,we’re better off believing in it.