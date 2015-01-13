French Revolutions For Beginners (For Beginners), by Michael J. LaMonica

×

The plural in the title is important. While many Americansassociate the French Revolution with storming the Bastille and the guillotine,the revolution that began in 1789 continued in fits and starts, as one regimereplaced another, until the defeat of the Paris Commune in 1871. MichaelLaMonica has written an astute, witty, succinct and fair-minded account ofevents that still have their partisansâ€”and repercussions that continue to befelt today. Revolutionary France helped spread ideals of the universal rightsof man (and were largely confined to men) as well as the notion ofrevolutionary tyranny to impose freedom by force.

