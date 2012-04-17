Humane Society's Pacelle Shares 'The Bond'

With more than 11 million supporters in the United States, the Humane Society is doing its part to ensure a hopeful future for animals by helping to connect them with loving people. Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the Humane Society, demonstrates the power of the relationship between humans and animals in his debut book, <em>The Bond: Our Kinship With Animals, Our Call to Defend Them</em><em><span lang="EN">.<br /><br />The Bond </span></em><em><span lang="EN" style="font-style: normal;">takes readers on a journey from crowded factory farms to wide-open spaces, making a compelling case for more compassion toward all animals. This passionate compendium exposes humanity's cruelty toward animals while also offering hope in real, forward-thinking changes such as fur-free fashion, ecotourism and improved farming systems. The book describes stories of animal abuse and suffering, but also survival and triumph. It highlights different aspects of the human-animal link, and shows how our connections can be altruistic as well as destructive.</span></em><span lang="EN"><br /><br />Pacelle became president and CEO of the Humane Society in 2004, after a long career as the organization's chief lobbyist and spokesman. Since becoming CEO, he has significantly expanded the organization's membership base and its influence on public policy. Pacelle will speak about <em>The Bond: Our Kinship With Animals, Our Call to Defend Them</em> at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on April 25 at 7 p.m.</span>