Jenni Radosevich's 'DIY Style' Fashion Tips

Thanks to do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, runway looks have become much more affordable. DIY style has gained widespread acclaim in recent years, as countless blogs and websites have devoted themselves to teaching others how to cost-effectively reinvent styles they see in magazines, ushering in a new era of handmade goods with authenticity rivaling that of Hollywood fashionistas. DIY-ers make up a wide market of people who want to unlock their creativity, get messy and try something new.<br /><br />In this era when self-expression rules, blogger, DIY-er<em> </em>and <em>InStyle </em>columnist Jenni Radosevich has inspired thousands to try knitting, making necklaces and more. Her new book, <em>I Spy DIY Style: Find Fashion You Love and Do it Yourself</em>, offers step-by-step projects that will heighten anyone's style quotient without breaking the bank. Radosevich shows people how to transform their basics into designer looks for a fraction of the price, using a few simple supplies and a range of clever ideas. Filled with 30 how-to projects inspired by celebrities and designer runways the world over, as well as tips from fashion insiders, <em>I Spy DIY Style </em>aims to help people personalize their styles.<br /><br />Radosevich is a Wisconsin native who now works in Manhattan. She manages the blog “I Spy DIY.” Radosevich will appear at <strong>Barnes & Noble</strong> in Wauwatosa on May 5 at 2 p.m.<strong><br /><br />Book Happenings</strong><br /><br />Amy Hufnal <p>Landmarks Gallery</p> <p>231 N. 76th St.</p> <p>Milwaukee author and artist Amy Hufnal's latest children's book, <em>The Language of Color</em>, is written and drawn to educate and entertain with bright depictions of frogs, birds, butterflies, fish and other creatures. She will sign copies 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5.</p>