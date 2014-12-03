Kate Funk’s ‘Best Cat Book Ever’

×

Cat lovers, the wait is over. A zany new book of photography features a feisty feline named AC posing in an array of outrageous handmade costumes. The Best Cat Book Ever: Super-Amazing, 100% Awesome is Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design graduate Kate Funk’s first dive into publication, and it is packed with more than 100 pages of posed photos of an adorable furry friend dressed as everything from a ninja to a garden gnome and a unicorn. Readers will be impressed with Funk’s ability to convince her cat to pose in such outrageous outfits, as well as her creativity in both costume design and the art of photography.

Funk earned her BFA in photography from MIAD and makes her home in Milwaukee with her pet cat AC. She will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, accompanied by full-color slides of AC decked out in a unique, never-before-seen assortment of costumes.

Book Happenings

Ludmilla Bollow

6:30 p.m., Dec. 10

North Shore Public Library

6800 N. Port Washington Road

Wisconsin history comes alive in author Ludmilla Bollow’s Lulu’s Christmas Story , the heartwarming tale of a young girl on the precipice of a Depression-era holiday season. Bad luck has befallen young Lulu’s family after her father loses his job and her mother reveals her own tragic past as an abandoned orphan. To top it off, Lulu is having doubts about Santa Claus. The Wisconsin author is a novelist and playwright. She will discuss her memoir at an event sponsored by Boswell Book Co.

Ann Byrn

6:30 p.m., Dec. 9

Books & Company

1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

A new recipe book filled with more than 100 tried-and-true dishes comes just in time for the holiday season. In addition to hearty holiday favorites, Ann Byrn Saves the Day! Cookbook is a no-nonsense tome featuring a wide range of recipes appropriate for every occasion that are easy enough that they can be prepared by the busiest of cooks.