The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume 1 (Abrams), edited by Dan Lockwood

H.P. Lovecraft probably didn't care for comic books, yet his remarkable stories at the cusp of horror and science fiction emerged from a parallel pulp-fanzine subculture. Transposing them into graphic stories seems only natural. The challenge for the assortment of illustrators behind this collection of cartoons is to visualize Lovecraft's trembling vision of unimaginably alien horror. With the exception of "The Rats in the Walls," which skips an important link in the narrative, the text panels distill everything essential in the stories. The artwork comes in many flavors, with some of the most beautiful and haunting images found in Alice Duke's rendering of "Dagon" and D'Israeli's iteration of "The Call of Cthulhu."