Marx's Das Kapital for Beginners (For Beginners), by Michael Wayne

<span>“Know More, Read Less” is the slightly off-putting slogan behind For Beginners, a series of illustrated, compact paperbacks serving important thinkers and topics into easy bites. If the Karl Marx title is any indicator, however, For Beginners is anything but dumbed down and more of a selection of key quotes with exegesis. None of it is terribly simple. Media theorist Michael Wayne's explanation of Marx's pivotal work of economics and philosophy will probably produce few Marxists, but reminds us that the commonplace assumptions that sustain our society have alternatives. Although written in the 19<sup>th</sup> century, <em>Das</em> <em>Kapital</em> continues to provide insights into why so many people are emotionally invested in a system that screws them.</span>