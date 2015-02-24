Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions

At age 25, photographer Christopher McIntyre Perceptions has already had work displayed at the Milwaukee Art Museum (“30 Americans x93), embarked on a residency with RedLine Milwaukee and mounted a multi-arts performance (“Br(OK)en Genius x93 ) at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. In his recent memoir, he takes stock of where he’s been and where he’s headed. Written in a free-flowing, graphically candid style, the e-book includes photographs, poetry, log entries and prose description. Perceptions bares his soul in this tell-all account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with important artists and community members. It is a hard-hitting read from an artist whose impact is sure to continue to be felt. (Selena Milewski)

To download Memoirs & Visions for Kindle or the Kindle app, visit amazon.com, or visit itunes.apple.com to download it for iPad.