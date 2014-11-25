The Mystery of the Mind

Dissecting everything from autism to depression, a groundbreaking new book entitled The Emotional Life of Your Brain provides an eye-opening look at how the brain works. UW-Madison neuroscientist Richard J. Davidson and science writer Sharon Begley demonstrate how a half-dozen different brain dimensions can powerfully impact a person’s personality and behavior.

These six basic dimensions—resilience, outlook, social intuition, self-awareness, sensitivity to context and attention—form the basis of our emotions, according to Davidson. By examining the brain chemistry behind our emotions, The Emotional Life of your Brain takes an innovative approach to understanding the vast mystery of human feeling. Along with providing deeply personal examples of the power of these six key factors, Davidson’s pioneering research reveals the steps readers can take to harness the power of the mind to change the brain. This illuminating study is brimming both with cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs as well as practical recommendations for how a person can live a more fulfilling and effective life.

Davidson will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Road. Davidson is founder and chair of the Center for Investigating Healthy Minds at UW-Madison and a professor of psychology and psychiatry. Reservations for this event are required. Call 414-352-2970 for tickets.

Book Happening

Carol Schroeder and Joan Peterson

7 p.m., Dec. 3

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Carol “Orange x93 Schroeder provides a culinary trip through the Danish countryside as well as the palates of its people in her new guidebook Eat Smart in Denmark . Schroeder has been the proprietor of the Madison-based gift shop Orange Tree Imports for 40 years. She will share the stage at Boswell Book Co. with Joan Peterson of Eat Smart Guides .