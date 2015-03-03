O.K. Corral Revisited

In late October 1881, Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp, names synonymous with the American West, took part in the renowned shoot-out at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Ariz. Much has been written about this infamous event, and the legends of Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp have been retold time and again, oftentimes turning fact into mythology. Now, a meticulously researched historical novel by award-winning author Mary Doria Russell ( The Sparrow, 1996) shares a contemporary narrative of these famous figures and sheds new light on the fateful events that unfolded at the O.K. Corral. Russell’s latest book Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral is Wyatt Earp’s story, a richly vivid and historically accurate portrait of American icons that began in her previous novel Doc . This lively recounting brings to life the state of the Union less than 20 years after the end of the Civil War and during a time in our history when politics, gang violence and citizen vigilantes starkly divided the United States. Epitaph digs deep into our nation’s past to tell the stories of the men and women whose lives were forever changed by the decisive 30-second shootout in Tombstone. This riveting biography is a provocative and captivating glimpse into the lives of real wild Westerners, bolstered by Russell’s sharp wit and erudite attention to detail.

Mary Doria Russell is the author of five previous award-winning novels. Russell studied as an anthropologist and earned her Ph.D. in biological anthropology from the University of Michigan. She will appear at Boswell Book Co. on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Book Happenings

Cat Warren

7 p.m., March 10

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Cat Warren’s What the Dog Knows: Scent, Science, and the Amazing Ways Dogs Perceive the World is a fascinating look into the amazing lives and incredible talents of the “working x93 breed, as well as a heart-warming tale of how one woman completely transformed her dog. What the Dog Knows showcases Solo, Warren’s own German shepherd who works as a cadaver hunter. Warren is a professor and former journalist whose insightful new book explains why dogs continue to remain man’s best friend.