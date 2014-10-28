Peter Fromm’s Heartfelt Triumph over Adversity

×

A deeply touching, adventure-filled new novel by award-winning Shorewood-born writer Peter Fromm follows an intrepid river-running couple whose love for the water surmounts life’s many difficulties. For Maddy and Dalt, the main characters in Fromm’s new book If Not For This , life on the river means everything, and after this plucky couple meet and fall in love, they relocate from Montana to Oregon in order to open their own river-running business.

In this picturesque Western environment, the passionate couple prospers by leading rafting trips and guiding fishermen into the wild, until tragedy strikes in the form of a debilitating health crisis. Maddy, who believes she is suffering from a bad case of mono, is suddenly sidelined when she is unexpectedly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After also learning that Maddy is pregnant, this dynamic pair embark on a defiant journey where love conquers all . If Not For This is a witty and heartfelt story of one brave couple’s triumph over adversity. At once heartbreaking and uplifting, this romantic tale is powerfully written and beautifully captivating.

Currently based in Montana, Fromm is the author of a memoir and numerous short stories and novels. He is a member of the writing faculty at Pacific University and a four-time winner of the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Literary Award. Fromm will give a live reading and book talk at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Book Happening:

Skye Genaro

6:30 p.m., Nov. 4

Books & Company

1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

Madison native Skye Genaro’s first book of a YA trilogy centers around a young woman who, following a horrific bullying accident, realizes she has telekinetic abilities. Echo, the protagonist in Genaro’s paranormal romance Echo Across Time , is a popular, upper-class high school student whose life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she is pulled into a world of mystical possibility. Sizzling with romance and danger, Echo Across Time combines time travel, supernatural powers and a dystopian view of the future in a single installment.