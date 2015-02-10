Popology: The Music of the Era in the Lives of Four Icons of the 1960s, by Timothy English

It’s no surprise that Martin Luther King Jr. was fond of “We Shall Overcome, x93 but who knew he also liked Bessie Smith? Timothy English unearths such tuneful surprises in Popology , which tries to assess the musical tastes of four major figures from the ’60s: King, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Thomas Merton. Sure, JFK liked “Camelot, x93 but Kurt Weill’s melancholy “September Song x93 was also a favorite. Merton no doubt enjoyed Gregorian chant, but here’s a shocker: He dug the 13th Floor Elevators. RFK was actually compared to The Beatles in contemporary media coverage, and he tried to make the scene by hiring unknown young bands to play parties and benefits. One of them included future star Billy Joel.